On The Other Side: Cyber Security

Monday, March 22, Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Join PNW scholars and community experts virtually to discuss how nearly all facets of life have migrated even further into cyberspace during the past year, and the work of cyber security specialists has grown exponentially.

PANELISTS:

Niaz Latif, Dean, College of Technology and Interim Dean, College of Engineering and Sciences

Purdue University Northwest

Robert Johnson, President and CEO

Cimcor, Inc.

Keyuan Jiang, Department Chair, Computer Information Technology and Graphics

Purdue University Northwest

Sandy Silk, Director, Education and Consulting

Harvard University IT (HUIT) Information Security Group

MODERATOR

Tim Winders, Vice Chancellor for Information Services

Purdue University Northwest

To learn more about the series, the upcoming events in the series, or to join the conversation via Zoom, visit pnw.edu/other-side.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

One Book, One Community Screening: Just Mercy

Join One Book, One Community with Purdue University Northwest for a screening of “Just Mercy.” The screening will take place at the Hammond Public Library at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. The Hammond Public Library is located at 564 E. State Street, Hammond, Indiana.

Visit https://www.pnw.edu/one-book-one-community/ for more information.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Purdue University Northwest Race, Racism, Anti-Racism Lecture Series

Race, Gender and the 2020 Election

Nadia E. Brown, associate professor of political science, Purdue West Lafayette, assesses the nation’s commitment to democratic ideals, focusing on the inclusion and exclusion of minoritized groups during the 2020 election, especially Black women voters and candidates.

Join us via Zoom from 12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 for this Interview and Q&A.

Registration is not required, but it is strongly encouraged.

Register for the Virtual Lecture Series

Stream Via Zoom

For more information visit pnw.edu/anti-racism.