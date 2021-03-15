The LaPorte County Regional E – 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call on March 13th , 2021 at 05:35 P.M. from a person fishing along Trail Creek and near the US Highway 12 bridge. The fisherman reported to a Michigan City Police Department Communication Specialist that he observed an adult male fall off the US Highway 12 bridge and land in Trail Creek a short distance from him. The caller and an other fisherman in the area attempted to assist the male by throwing objects in his direction so he could be pulled in towards the shoreline.

Numerous officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2, the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS quickly responded to the scene. Firefighters entered the frigid water and pulled the male out while LaPorte County EMS waited along the shoreline. Officer Cody Washluske was able to identify the male as 32-year-old LaPorte, Indiana resident August Breitbarth. Emergency medical technicians from LaPorte County EMS provided life saving measures to Breitbarth while he was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City for medical treatment. Breitbarth later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The witness reported observing Breitbarth walking towards the top of the bridge by himself. Breitbarth was then observed leaning over the bridge’s pedestrian railing by himself just prior to falling in Trail Creek. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with video surveillance, cell phone recordings/photos or information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Michigan City Police Department at (219) 874 – 3221.

Assisting with this incident was Officer Kelly Williams, Corporal Kenneth Eguia, Officer Deshone Harris, Officer Patrick Lewis, the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

You can always request to remain anonymous!