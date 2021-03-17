The Michigan City Refuse Department will conduct its Annual Spring Clean-Up beginning on March 22,
2021. Refuse Department requests that all residents separate the debris that is to be discarded into the
following three (3) categories:
1.
Brush, limbs, shrubs, yard waste, and unpainted concrete (no black-top rubble);
2.
Rugs, lumber, furniture, mattress, and box-springs; and
3.
Appliances and tires. Tires can be rimmed or un-rimmed, and appliances include items
such as stoves, refrigerators, air conditions, water tanks, etc.
Please keep the above items separated as described above. Residents may place items on curbside or in
the alleys, whichever is most convenient.
Please note that the Refuse and Street Departments will not
be taking calls for spring cleanup items. Residents should simply place their items out for pick-up
at their allotted time
.
The City will be divided into three (3) Zones, with each zone having two (2) separate weeks when items
can be placed out for the special Spring Clean-Up. Residents should place items out for pick-up on
the
same day as your normal refuse pick-up day
, but only during the corresponding week for the Zone in
which they reside.
Using the map provided you can determine when the Refuse Department will pick-up your Spring
Clean-Up items. The pick-up weeks are:
ZONE 1: March 22 – 26 and April 12 – 16
ZONE 2: March 29 – April 2 and April 19 – 23
ZONE 3: April 5 – 9 and April 26 – April 30
Additionally, the Refuse Department wants to make you aware that
Yard Waste/Compost pick-
up will begin on May 3, 2021
and
continue through
November 19, 2021