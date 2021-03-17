The Michigan City Refuse Department will conduct its Annual Spring Clean-Up beginning on March 22,

2021. Refuse Department requests that all residents separate the debris that is to be discarded into the

following three (3) categories:

1.

Brush, limbs, shrubs, yard waste, and unpainted concrete (no black-top rubble);

2.

Rugs, lumber, furniture, mattress, and box-springs; and

3.

Appliances and tires. Tires can be rimmed or un-rimmed, and appliances include items

such as stoves, refrigerators, air conditions, water tanks, etc.

Please keep the above items separated as described above. Residents may place items on curbside or in

the alleys, whichever is most convenient.

Please note that the Refuse and Street Departments will not

be taking calls for spring cleanup items. Residents should simply place their items out for pick-up

at their allotted time

.

The City will be divided into three (3) Zones, with each zone having two (2) separate weeks when items

can be placed out for the special Spring Clean-Up. Residents should place items out for pick-up on

the

same day as your normal refuse pick-up day

, but only during the corresponding week for the Zone in

which they reside.

Using the map provided you can determine when the Refuse Department will pick-up your Spring

Clean-Up items. The pick-up weeks are:

ZONE 1: March 22 – 26 and April 12 – 16

ZONE 2: March 29 – April 2 and April 19 – 23

ZONE 3: April 5 – 9 and April 26 – April 30

Additionally, the Refuse Department wants to make you aware that

Yard Waste/Compost pick-

up will begin on May 3, 2021

and

continue through

November 19, 2021