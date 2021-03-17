The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 919 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 674,430 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 12,482 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day. Another 411 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,193,023 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,188,106 on Tuesday. A total of 8,515,391 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 45 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, 1,325,201 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 870,136 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.