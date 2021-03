Don’t miss Michigan City Area Schools’ “Kindergarten Q&A” on Tuesday, March 23 at 4:00pm – streaming live at http://educateMC.net/kinderchat .Special guests will include Springfield Principal Lisa Emshwiller, Marsh Kindergarten Teacher Susan Shell, Edgewood Nurse Brandi Morlan, Coolspring Secretary Kathy Schroll, and MCAS Director of Transportation Sue Harrison. Submit your questions in advance at http://educateMC.net/qa or during the live stream.