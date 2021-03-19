On March 18th, 2021 at approximately 11:03 P.M. is when the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center

received a 911 call regarding a person who was shot in the 200 block of Thurman Avenue. Numerous officers

from Uniform Patrol Shift 3 responded to the scene and located a 33-year-old Michigan City resident inside his

house with a gunshot wound to the rib cage area. Responding officers provided the shooting victim with life

saving measures before LaPorte County EMS arrived at the scene and transported him to Franciscan Health

Michigan City Hospital for further medical treatment.

Detectives from the Investigative Division were summoned to the scene and assisted with this investigation. A

spent ammunition cartridge was collected as evidence at the scene and witnesses were interviewed during the

course of this investigation. Additional evidence and information collected during this investigation resulted in

a person of interest being quickly identified.

Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any other suspect(s), search for video

surveillance in the area and collect evidence. Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be

released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any

additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective

Corporal Lendell Hood at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1074.

Other first responders who assisted with this incident were from Uniform Patrol Shift 3, the Investigative

Division, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip

hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME

and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the

LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymo