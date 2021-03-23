The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra concludes its 48th Season on Saturday, April 17 by welcoming home La Porte native and Guest Conductor, Gary Thor Wedow. This in-person concert will be held at 7:00 PM CDT at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium , 1001 Ridge Street. This will be Maestro Wedow’s first, and long overdue, appearance as guest conductor with the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra and it promises to be a fantastic finale to the LCSO’s season. For information visit lcso.net