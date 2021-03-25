The annual community job fair hosted by City of Michigan City, Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, La Porte County Office of Economic Development, Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, WorkOne, and Blue Chip Casino will take an industry-specific approach this year. The industry-focused job fair will include employers from the hospitality, retail, restaurant, tourism, and professional services industries.

The Community Job Fair will take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the Stardust Room at the Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City from 1:00pm–4:00pm. The event is open to the public. Local hiring employers, training providers, educators, and community groups in the specific industries will come together under one roof to highlight job opportunities and career paths available to jobseekers.

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, dress in business attire, and be ready for on-site interviews. Social distancing protocol will take place and masks or face coverings are to be worn in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines by all persons attending the job fair.

Anyone needing assistance to prepare for the event can stop by a WorkOne Center or register to attend one of the free virtual workshops by visiting www.gotoworkonenw.com/events. For a list of WorkOne locations visit www.gotoworkonenw.com or call 1-877-607-0680.

For updates on the event, including participating employers, visit the Industry Focused Community Job Fair Event on Facebook .

Employers and other organizations interested in having a booth at the event should contact the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, 219-874-6221 or email [email protected]