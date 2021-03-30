More than 100 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school – including Tristan McFadden from Michigan City, Ind.

For more than a decade, Indiana Connections Academy has served thousands of students with a variety of needs. Students with health issues or who are highly involved in activities outside of school succeed in the online environment because it offers a more flexible schedule. Other students benefit from the ability to work at their own individual pace with learning plans tailored to match their needs and abilities or from the personal attention they receive from teachers to stay motivated and engaged. Students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps them take ownership of their own unique educational journey. At Indiana Connections Academy, students join a collaborative community with their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

With the ability to work anywhere there is an Internet connection, students hail from small and large cities in Indiana – including Evansville, Fort Wayne, Franklin, Indianapolis, Martinsville, Shelbyville, South Bend and more. In total, during the last ten years more than 3,000 students have now received a diploma from Indiana Connections Academy.

With an enrollment cap of 5,000 students, school leaders recommend enrolling immediately. Details about upcoming information sessions and other events including dates and locations are available online or by calling 800.382.6010. For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.

About Indiana Connections Academy

Indiana Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. First founded in 2010 and authorized by Ball State University, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.