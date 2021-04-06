Goodwill’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show will pivot to three Online Events via Facebook Live this year. These events are free and the first will go live on Thursday, April 29th at 11:30 am on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/events/125719312844458/ . Each event will include models and an opportunity to buy the featured items. Stylist and Image Consultant, Kathy Friend, will produce and host the Facebook Live Events @GoodwillNI. For more information, call: (866) 649-7300 or email: [email protected] . #GWLittleBlackDress