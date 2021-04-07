Center for Creative Solutions, Inc.® Announces

April’s Celebration of World Creativity and Innovation Week 2021

Northwest Indiana will join 80 countries in celebrating this year’s World Creativity and Innovation Week, April 15-21. Keeping with the United Nations’ declaration, the week’s theme is “2021, Year of the Creative Economy.”

“This pandemic year has been a remarkable year for creativity and innovation. Businesses, schools, health care, churches and other charities, government and families have been in the same boat: sink or swim, innovate or die,” said Cynthia Hedge, CEO of the Center for Creative Solutions.

“Many of those innovators are right here in Northwest Indiana. We will spotlight their accomplishments. They will tell us about the lessons they learned and how we might benefit from their creative journey,” she added.

The Center for Creative Solutions, along with WIMS radio, are sponsors of the week. Other sponsors include the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest, La Porte County Public Library, the nest of Michigan City, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, A. K. Smith Career Center and Michigan City Public Library.

WIMS radio will host a community conversation with area innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders, starting at 7:45 a.m. The lineup is:

• Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – “The Creative Economy”

Jason Williams, Managing Director, Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest, and Cynthia Hedge, CEO, Center for Creative Solutions

• Thursday, April 15, 2021 – “Spotlight on Creatives”

CREO! recipient and student poets • Friday, April16, 2021, Friday – “Innovations in Medicine”

Dr. Kuhn Hong, M.D., physician and local artist

• Saturday, April 17, 2021 – “Student Poetry Contest Winners”

• Monday, April 19, 2021 – “Creativity in Religion”

Rev. Dennis Meyer, Pastor, and Carey Garwood, Outreach Director, Bethany Lutheran Church in La Porte

• Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – “Innovation, Economic Development and the Arts”

Jalen Boney, Business Development Manager, Economic Development Corporation, and Hannah Hammond-Hagman, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, both in Michigan City

• Wednesday, April 20, 2021 – “High Impact Creativity in the Non-Profit World”

Michelle Shirk, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club in Michigan City, and Kris Pate, Executor Director, La Porte County United Way

• Thursday (Earth Day), April 21, 2021 – “Innovations in Environmental Affairs”

Clay Turner, Director, La Porte County Solid Waste District, and Keri Marrs-Barrón, Director, Porter County Recycling & Waste District and Board Member, Center for Creative Solutions

WIMS can be found at 1420 AM, 95.1 FM and 106.7 FM Valparaiso or at facebook.com/WIMSRADIO plus the tunein app.

In addition, on Saturday, April 10th, the La Porte County Public Library will host “Renaissance Inventions,” a closeup look at Leonardo da Vinci’s creations. It will be at the library’s Coolspring branch, 6925 West 400 North, Michigan City. Registrations are required for both the 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. and can be made through the library’s website.

The Michigan City Public Library is sponsoring “Aerodynamic Activities” throughout World Creativity and Innovation Week (April 15-21). While supplies last, children may pick up a kit to build a paper helicopter and race car at the library at 101 East 4th Street.

On Thursday, April 22, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 West 2nd Street, Michigan City, is inviting everyone to a guided tour of the “Lost and Looking” exhibition. The tour starts at 4:00 p.m.

Throughout the week, the Center for Creative Solutions will award area students and poets for innovative project, products and poems. Also, in conjunction with Dr. Rakish and Bina Gupta and the B. R. Foundation of Michigan City, the Center will present the Tej Ram Gupta scholarships to three A. K. Smith Career Center students. Recipients of the CREO! will be announced as well.

com. Check out https://wciw.org for an international flavor of World Creativity and Innovation Week. For more information, contact the Center at [email protected] or telephone at 219-326-7259 or go to CenterforCreativeSolutions.

-30-