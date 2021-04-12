The City of La Porte residents looking to become certified in CPR can do so through the city’s fire department, according to Fire Chief Andy Snyder.
Beginning this month and lasting through the end of this year, the department will be offering a monthly CPR class. The class is free to all LaPorte County residents, and participants walk away with their certification. Snyder said becoming certified in CPR can give people the ability and confidence to help in emergency situations.
“CPR is a great skill to have in your arsenal, regardless of your age or profession,” Snyder said. “In many situations, it can be the difference between life and death. While we hope nobody ever has to use it, our team is proud offer these classes so if people are ever in this situation, they know what to do. We are grateful to the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte for funding this program so more individuals in our community can learn this lifesaving skill.”
The classes, instructed by the department’s very own firefighters at Fire Station #1, are approximately four hours long and offered on the following days:
April 26th @ 4:00 PM
May 14th @ 4:00 PM
June 17th @ 4:00 PM
July 23rd @ 4:00 PM
August 10th @ 4:00 PM
September 26th @ 10:00 AM
October 25th @ 8:00 AM
November 17th @ 3:00 PM
December 14th @ 4:00 PM
Those interested can learn more and sign up by contacting Firefighter Brian Gray reached at [email protected] or 219-362-3456.