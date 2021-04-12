Beginning this month and lasting through the end of this year, the department will be offering a monthly CPR class. The class is free to all LaPorte County residents, and participants walk away with their certification. Snyder said becoming certified in CPR can give people the ability and confidence to help in emergency situations.

