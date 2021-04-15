Purdue Northwest has partnered with the La Porte County Health Department and HealthLinc to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at our Westville Campus. This clinic is open to the community TODAY, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there are appointments available!

The clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine. This vaccine will require two doses, with the second dose administered at the PNW campus on May 20. (When you get your vaccine today, HealthLinc will register you to return for your second dose.)

Just call 1-888-580-1060, extension 3401 to register for your vaccine, and come on out today to the PNW Westville Campus, located at 1401 U.S. 421 in Westville. The vaccine clinic will be held in the Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex. Visit pnw.edu/vaccination for more information about the vaccine clinics at the PNW campus. If you can’t make it today, there is another opportunity next Thursday, April 22.