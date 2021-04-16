The Social Events Committee of the Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department will be hosting its 6th Annual Mother’s Day Plant and Flower Sale on Friday, May 7. The sale runs from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the front lawn of the Service Building at 1100 S. Woodland Ave,

The Social Events Committee is made up of School Bus Drivers and Monitors from the Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department. The committee raises money so that they can supply the children that ride the buses who are in need. Many times, the drivers

