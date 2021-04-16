Mother’s Day Plant and Flower Sale with Michigan City Area Schools
The Social Events Committee of the Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department will be hosting its 6th Annual Mother’s Day Plant and Flower Sale on Friday, May 7. The sale runs from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on the front lawn of the Service Building at 1100 S. Woodland Ave,
Michigan City, directly behind Joy Elementary School.
This year the sale will feature a large selection of Potted Plants, Flowers and Hanging Baskets grown locally and provided by Mark’s Farm Market and Greenhouses of LaPorte County.
The Social Events Committee is made up of School Bus Drivers and Monitors from the Michigan City Area Schools Transportation Department. The committee raises money so that they can supply the children that ride the buses who are in need. Many times, the drivers
and monitors will see students who have no gloves, hats and scarves, backpacks, or even winter coats. Proceeds raised from the committee’s fundraisers go toward purchasing items for those students in need. The committee also participates in the annual Howl-O-Ween event at Ames Field where they hand out nearly 2,000 pieces of candy each year. The committee also decorates a school bus to participate in the Michigan City Patriotic, St. Patrick’s Day and Snowflake parades, where they hand out an assortment of school related items such as pencils, erasers, note pads, etc.
For more information, contact Dave Hack, MCAS Transportation, (219) 873-2127, [email protected]