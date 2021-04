ATTENTION PORTER COUNTY RESIDENTS. SPRING CLEANING & NOT SURE WHERE TO PUT YOUR UNWANTED HOUSEHOLD CHEMICALS LIKE FUEL, COOKING OIL, ANTIFREEZE, FERTILIZER, MERCURY CONTAINING PRODUCTS(THERMOMETERS, LIGHT BULBS), SHARPS, BATTERIES, FIRE EXTINGUISHERS, NAIL POLISH? PORTER COUNTY RECYCLING & WASTE REDUCTION IS SPONSORING SIX HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE EVENTS IN 2021! THE FIRST collection IS SATURDAY, MAY 1 FROM 9 AM TILL 2 PM AT THE PORTER COUNTY EXPO CENTER IN VALPARAISO.

IN CELEBRATING EARTH DAY, 500 TREE SAPPLINGS WILL ALSO BE HANDED OUT, ONE PER PORTER COUNTY HOUSEHOLD, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. MASK UP – WHILE YOU BRING YOUR OLD GASOLINE, OILS, SHARPS, FIRE EXTINGUISHERS, SMOKE DETECTORS, BATTERIES AND CHEMICALS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN NOT USED FOR YEARS- FOR PROPER RECYCLING & DISPOSAL. NO LATEX PAINT TIRES OR ELECTRONICS – WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THIS EVENT. CONTACT OUR OFFICE ORWEBSITE FOR INFO ON DISPOSING OF TIRES, LATEX PAINT AND ELECTRONICS. THIS HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION IS FOR PORTER COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY. AND IT’S SATURDAY MAY 1 FROM 9 A.M. TILL 2 PM AT THE PORTER COUNTY EXPO CENTER IN VALPARAISO.

FIND OUT MORE AT PORTER COUNTY RECYCLING DOT ORG.