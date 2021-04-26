Two physical therapists at Northwest Health have been certified by the Physiological Oncology Rehabilitation Institute (PORi) as Oncology Rehabilitation Specialists. With these certifications, Northwest Health – La Porte now meets the standards to classify as an Oncology Rehabilitation Center of Excellence.

Stacey Davis, PT, DPT, CLT and Lisa Jongkind, MSPT, CLT received certification as Oncology Rehabilitation Specialists. To earn this certification, Davis and Jongkind participated in specialized cancer rehabilitation training to address the unique needs of individuals undergoing or recovering from cancer-related surgeries, radiation and/or chemotherapy. Each completed over 200 hours of training to become certified Oncology Rehabilitation Specialists and certified Lymphedema Therapists. Both have extensive experience treating cancer patients. After receiving her doctorate in Physical Therapy from Andrews University and practicing for several years, Davis focused her studies on lymphedema therapy, pelvic and oncology rehab. Jongkind, a lifelong resident of La Porte, holds a master’s degree in physical therapy from Andrews University. Her focus is both oncology rehab, lymphedema therapy, and rehab for Parkinson’s Disease patients.

As Oncology Rehabilitation Specialists, both Davis and Jongkind treat patients of all genders and at all stages of cancer to improve any symptoms associated with their oncology treatments including lymphedema, pain, decreased range of motion, decreased endurance, sexual function, incontinence, balance and more.

“Having two of our therapists complete this certification process is a benefit to cancer patients in Northwest Indiana” said Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer – Northwest Health. “I’m grateful for their expertise, skills, and their passion for helping patients with cancer or recovering from cancer treatment. Oncology Rehabilitation is an important addition to the cancer care services provided in La Porte and throughout Northwest Health.” Northwest Health offers access to experienced medical oncologists and surgeons, PET/CT and other diagnostic imaging, chemotherapy infusion, radiation oncology and oncology rehabilitation.

PORi offers the only national certification in cancer rehabilitation. It provides cancer-related educational resources and certifications to physical, occupational and speech therapists. The organization touts their certifications covering “the latest evidence-based research and thorough scientific understanding of the physiologic impact of cancer.”

To learn more about cancer care at Northwest Health visit NWHealthIN.com.