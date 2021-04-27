Second round of vaccines will be administered beginning tomorrow, Wednesday April 28th thru Saturday, May 1st from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

The City of Michigan City is pleased to announce that over the three-day period April 8th thru the 10th, a total of 931 first vaccinations were given! Second round of vaccines will be administered beginning tomorrow, Wednesday April 28th thru Saturday, May 1st from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

The Vaccination center will be located at the:

Pentecostal Temple Church of God 2722 Wabash St.

This is the old Jefferson School Building near Earl and Wabash

During this second phase, FEMA will be offering first time Pfizer vaccinations for anyone 16 and above. Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have completed authorization form on the ourshot.in.gov website. Please bring some form of identification with you. You may make an appointment at ourshot.in.gov although walk-ins are welcome. They are administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Your follow-up Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way on Saturday May 22nd. Your follow-up 2nd dose appointment will be scheduled at the time of your first vaccine.

THIS IS OPEN TO EVERYONE WHERE YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE

A RESIDENT OF MICHIGAN CIT