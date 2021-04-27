Join us at Chesterton’s European Market every Saturday from the beginning of May through the end of October in historic downtown Chesterton. From 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, visit us at Broadway and Third Street, next to Thomas Centennial Park. We’re located two miles south of the Indiana Dunes at Lake Michigan, and our Market is easily accessible from Interstate 94 to exit 26A or via the 80/90 Toll Road to exit 31.

Our European Market provides a strong tradition of quality shopping, live entertainment, and a festive community experience. Our artists, chefs, merchants, and farmers travel to our Market from across Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois to offer visitors an extraordinary collection of products and services.

Come visit us, and delight in our artisan breads and pastries, boutique creamery cheeses, ethnic foods, meats, spices, oils, rare books, clothing, accessories, jewelry and fresh-from-the-farm produce and flowers. Spend the day, and enjoy live performances from the best of Duneland’s professional musicians.

Join us, and support our commitment to nurturing healthy, sustainable lifestyles within our Duneland community. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon! Check out www.dunelandchamber.org or call 219-926-5513.