On April 27, 2021, at 8:53 PM, Deputy Alex Clemons was summoned to the area of US 421 and CR 870 South, rural Clinton Township, regarding a male subject walking northbound on US 421. At 8:58 PM while responding to the area, deputies learned the subject had been struck by a vehicle. The initial crash investigation completed by deputies determined the following had occurred.

A gray 2016 Volkswagen passenger vehicle, driven by Max W. REIMBOLD (21 YOA) of Knox, Indiana, was traveling southbound on US 421. REIMBOLD had just passed CR 870 South and struck a pedestrian who was standing in the southbound US 421 lane of travel.

The pedestrian, identified as Tierus D. LUCAS (36 YOA) of Mishawaka, was pronounced dead at the scene. REIMBOLD was uninjured during the crash.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.