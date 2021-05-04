The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association (ISA) will be celebrating their 41st Annual ISA Youth Leadership Camp in June and July this year.
There will be two camp sessions this year. The first session will be held June 28 – July 1 at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village, Indiana (Warren County), serving the northern part of the state. The second session will be held July 6 – 8 serving the southern part of the state at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown, Indiana (Brown County).
The ISA Youth Leadership Camp is a program for boys and girls who are currently in the 7th or 8th grade of school and are interested in learning more about a possible career in law enforcement. The camp provides a very meaningful experience as well as relationships with other campers from throughout the state and sheriff’s deputies who serve as counselors and instructors.
Any boy or girl in the 7th or 8th grade of school interested in attending the camp should contact Captain Derek J. Allen (219-326-7700, ext. 2283 / [email protected]), one of the school resource officers or your school counselor for an application and additional information.