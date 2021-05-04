There will be two camp sessions this year. The first session will be held June 28 – July 1 at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village, Indiana (Warren County), serving the northern part of the state. The second session will be held July 6 – 8 serving the southern part of the state at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown, Indiana (Brown County).

The ISA Youth Leadership Camp is a program for boys and girls who are currently in the 7th or 8th grade of school and are interested in learning more about a possible career in law enforcement. The camp provides a very meaningful experience as well as relationships with other campers from throughout the state and sheriff’s deputies who serve as counselors and instructors.