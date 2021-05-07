National Drinking Water Week Celebration 2021 FREE In-Home Well Water SCREENING Kits Starting May 10th,2021 To celebrate National Drinking Water Week (May 2nd-8th 2021), the LaPorte County Health Department is offering FREE In-Home Well Water Screening tests for LaPorte County residential well owners. This service is being offered to LaPorte County residents ONLY with residential water supplies (private wells) during the month of May, starting May 10th. Test kits will be available for pick up at both LaPorte and Michigan City Health Department offices while supplies last. One kit per household.