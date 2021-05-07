National Drinking Water Week Celebration 2021 FREE In-Home Well Water SCREENING Kits Starting May 10th,2021 To celebrate National Drinking Water Week (May 2nd-8th 2021), the LaPorte County Health Department is offering FREE In-Home Well Water Screening tests for LaPorte County residential well owners. This service is being offered to LaPorte County residents ONLY with residential water supplies (private wells) during the month of May, starting May 10th. Test kits will be available for pick up at both LaPorte and Michigan City Health Department offices while supplies last. One kit per household.
The La Porte County Health Department wants to remind homeowners with wells about the importance of regularly testing their drinking water. While Indiana’s Safe Drinking Water Act requires routine testing for public-water systems, owners of residential wells have sole responsibility for ensuring the safety of their drinking water, as well as consistently maintaining the well system to prevent any contamination.
If you wish to participate, you will need to pick up the testing kits at either office during the hours of 8am-3:45pm Monday thru Friday while supplies last. Test kits are SCREENING tests and cannot be used for legal documentation, property transfers or new well
installation regulations.
The Well water screening kit includes the following tests:
Coliform Bacteria (2)
pH, Total Chlorine, Total Hardness(2)
Lead (2)
Total Nitrate/Nitrite and Nitrite (2)
Pesticides (2)
Contact the La Porte County Health Department Water Lab if you have any issues or concerns at 326-6808 ext. 2429.