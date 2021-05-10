The La Porte Jaycees have decided to hand off the iconic 4th of July Parade held every year in downtown La Porte after 74 years. While this decision was not made lightly, the Jaycees believe that it is time to hand off to keep the event sustainable for the future. Over the past decade, the Jaycees have experienced a decline in membership, which led to difficulty operating this large-scale event. With a lack of volunteers in membership, it has become increasingly difficult to operate key projects like the 4th of July Parade.

The La Porte Jaycees are best known for their legendary parade, along with a fireworks celebration, Easter Egg Hunt, and the Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour. Even with membership dwindling over the last decade, the Jaycees have been able to raise and donate over $75,000 back to charitable causes in La Porte. The Jaycees truly believe that “Service to Humanity is the best work of life” and are excited to continue serving the community as much

as they are able to do so.