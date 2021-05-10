The La Porte Jaycees have decided to hand off the iconic 4th of July Parade held every year in downtown La Porte after 74 years. While this decision was not made lightly, the Jaycees believe that it is time to hand off to keep the event sustainable for the future. Over the past decade, the Jaycees have experienced a decline in membership, which led to difficulty operating this large-scale event. With a lack of volunteers in membership, it has become increasingly difficult to operate key projects like the 4th of July Parade.
The La Porte Jaycees are best known for their legendary parade, along with a fireworks celebration, Easter Egg Hunt, and the Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour. Even with membership dwindling over the last decade, the Jaycees have been able to raise and donate over $75,000 back to charitable causes in La Porte. The Jaycees truly believe that “Service to Humanity is the best work of life” and are excited to continue serving the community as much
as they are able to do so.
The Jaycees will continue to host the fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 3rd at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, along with a Port-A-Pit Chicken Fundraiser on Saturday, June 26th at
Kabelin ACE Hardware on the west side of La Porte. More information, along with announcements for other events will be communicated as the events draw closer.
The Kiwanis Club of La Porte is proud to announce that it will be hosting this year’s 75th Annual 4 th of July Parade in the City of La Porte.
Club President Drummond Osborn said the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte is honored to be part of one of LaPorte’s longest standing and most cherished traditions.
“The Kiwanis Club of LaPorte is excited to play a major role in this year’s City of LaPorte 4th of July parade,” Osborn said. “This opportunity couldn’t fit better with our Club, as we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year. Kiwanis’ mission of being dedicated to improving the world one community and one child at a time, is in complete lockstep with helping bring this community tradition to the children and adults in the area.”
Upon learning that the Jaycees would be unable to sponsor the event this year, the City of LaPorte began approaching organizations within the community in hopes that one would be willing to take it on. When asked, the LaPorte Kiwanians were excited to take on the challenge. “We were sorry to learn that the Jaycees were unable to be involved this year but are very appreciative for all their prior work and dedication to the parade. They’ve definitely set the bar high,” Osborn said.
The Kiwanis Club is grateful for the help and guidance of Joy Zigler and Dawn Zigler, who for many years helped to organize and run the parade.
Additional information a bout this year’s parade will be forth coming in the very near future. For immediate questions on La Porte’s 75th Annual 4 th of July Parade, please contact Drummond Osborn at [email protected] or 219 – 362 – 8567
