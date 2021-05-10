Uptown Social will choose three winners at random on Facebook Live Thursday May 27, 2021. A time with a link to their Facebook page will be sent to each email the day before the live stream. Each winner will receive (2) VIP tickets to Lee Brice on June 5th, 2021. These tickets will be transferred into the winners name 24 hours before the concert. If winners fail to claim their tickets within (2) days of being chosen, Uptown Social will choose a new winner from the entries. (These details are on their website at www.uptownsocialmc.com/contest .