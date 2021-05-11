hese individuals will compete, in their respective divisions, for the title of HOOSIER STAR!

1st place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $1,000 prize. 2nd place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $500 prize.

Each finalist will sing a song of their choice with musicians from the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte on Saturday, September 11.

In addition to the in-person, live performance, this event will be live streamed as a pay per view. Ticket and pay per view information will be forthcoming.

The LCSO thanks Duneland Media, Horizon Bank, NIPSCO, and Northwest Health for their generous sponsorship of this event.