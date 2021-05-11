The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce the finalists for the 2021 Hoosier Star!
They Are:
YOUTH DIVISION – AGE 17 AND UNDER:
Jayne Bartlett, Chesterton
Afyah Giuliani, La Porte
Joseph Giuliani, La Porte
Grace Phillips, Westville
Lola White
New Albany
ADULT DIVISION – AGE 18 AND OVER
Candance Archer, Michigan City
Karen Eigenmann, La Porte
Myah Englebrecht, South Bend
Kim Curtis, Valparaiso
Jarynn Sampson, South Bend
hese individuals will compete, in their respective divisions, for the title of HOOSIER STAR!
1st place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $1,000 prize. 2nd place Adult and Youth Winners will receive a $500 prize.
Each finalist will sing a song of their choice with musicians from the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte on Saturday, September 11.
In addition to the in-person, live performance, this event will be live streamed as a pay per view. Ticket and pay per view information will be forthcoming.
The LCSO thanks Duneland Media, Horizon Bank, NIPSCO, and Northwest Health for their generous sponsorship of this event.
More information about this event and other offerings by the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra can be found at www.lcso.net .