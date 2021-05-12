The Prairie Magic Music Festival is a celebration of Rock, Americana, and Blues music that takes place on August 14, 2021 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park. This year, we’re celebrating women in the arts with an all-women lineup: Shemekia Copeland, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Crystal Bowersox, and Jackie Venson. Ticket sold through Eventbrite.

Information about the Festival

Bring your lawn chairs and sun shades to enjoy an afternoon of amazing music at our outdoor amphitheater. Food trucks, bounce houses, a beer garden, and kids activities will be available all day.

Prairie Magic 2021 will provide food vendors, a beer garden, free water on-site all day and children’s activities at the music festival.

Show is rain or shine. In the event of severe inclement weather, tickets are non-refundable.

Porter County Parks & Recreation is also opening up the Sunset Hill Farm Campground for camping the night of the festival. Families can rent space in the open field portion of the campground for just $5. To rent a campground space, please call the parks department at 219-465-3586.

FAQ’s

Can I bring in a cooler with food or beverages?

No, sorry. To honor the time and efforts of our food and beverage on site, no outside food or drinks are allowed. Water will be provided for free all day, so bring a reusable water bottle.

What’s the parking situation?

Parking is in our south field, which is a large grassy lot. There is no additional fee for parking. Wagon rides will continuously run to and from the Amphitheater to transport you to the concert area.

Can I reserve a specific seat? Do I need to bring chairs?

Our outdoor venue is a large grassy amphitheater. There are no seat assignments and all tickets are general admission. Your best chance for a good seat is to arrive early and claim your space. If you would like to bring lawn chairs, please do so. Sun shades are also fine if they are set up at the top of the amphitheater and do not block the view of the stage.

Is the venue ADA accessible?

Unfortunately, our outdoor location is not technically equipped for those with limited mobility needs. However, our department strives to provide the best experience possible for ALL visitors. If you would like more information about accessibility, please give us a call and we will work with you to describe our venue in more detail and find a solution that fits your needs.

Do my kids need tickets?

If your child is 12 and under, they do not need a ticket. Every visitor 12 and over needs a ticket.

Can I leave the concert area?

All visitors will be issued a hand stamp upon entering the concert area. This stamp is your ticket to leave and return to the amphitheater as needed during the entire festival. Those consuming adult beverages will receive an additional wristband.

What’s included in the camping?

Our campground entrance is off 700 North. General camping in the field will be available, but reserved spots with fire pits will NOT be available. Spots are first come, first served. Camping is primitive, RVs are not allowed. There is no water available and the toilets are similar to outhouses.