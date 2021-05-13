On November 20, 2020, at 4:32 PM, deputies were dispatched to US 20 and CR 200 East, reference a personal injury crash. The crash involved four (4) vehicles resulting in several being injured. One of the drivers, Brian E. KLINGERMAN (62 YOA) of Bremen, Indiana, was transported from the scene to a regional hospital for treatment. KLINGERMAN later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The initial investigation determined Arthur C. MCNEELEY (61 YOA) of Mishawaka caused the crash by rear-ending an eastbound US 20 vehicle. Following the impact, MCNEELEY’S vehicle drove left of center into the westbound lanes of US 20 and struck the front of a vehicle being driven by KLINGERMAN.

The crash investigation continued for several months. On May 1, 2021, Deputy Evan Doperalski signed a probable cause affidavit seeking to criminally charge MCNEELEY. On May 10, an arrest warrant was issued for MCNEELEY.

On May 12, MCNEELEY was located and arrested by members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST). MCNEELEY was charged with the following offenses:

• Reckless Homicide, L5 Felony • Involuntary Manslaughter, L5 Felony • Reckless Driving, Class A-Misdemeanor

MCNEELEY was released from the La Porte County Jail later in the day after a cash bond was posted on his behalf.