South Shore Line wants to remind you,

busing is ongoing between South Bend International Airport , Carroll Ave., Gary Metro Center South Shore Train and stations in-between, through May 21 (including the weekend of May 15-16).

No bikes will be transported via bus.

There will be no service to Hudson Lake through May 21.

The following trains will NOT serve Beverly Shores through May 21:

Weekday WB Trains 116, 18, 118, 20; Weekday EB Trains 7, 107, 9, 109, 11; Weekend WB Trains 606, 506, 608, 508; Weekend EB Trains 503, 603, 605, 505, 507

Michigan City 11th Street Station is temporarily closed as of May 1.

The following trains are canceled during busing:

WB Tr 422 & Tr 424 and EB Tr 401, Tr 701 & Tr 703.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match our published train schedule. Passengers should be prepared to detrain and board buses in front of the station and re-board South Shore trains at the busing conclusion station.