Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania May 18, 2021 — More than 55 Gordon Food Service locations in the Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania area
will raise money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) send kids with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases to a virtual Summer Camp experience where kids ages 8-17 learn vital life skills, create life-long friendships, and gain independence— all at no cost to their families.
From May 23 to June 19 Gordon Food Service associates are selling pinups for a $1, $5 or a larger contribution to offer customers the opportunity to help send more than 100 local kids to virtual MDA Summer Camp. To learn more about how these funds support virtual MDA Summer Camp programming and activities, read this press release.
“Kids with muscular dystrophy face daily challenges that can make ‘just being a kid’ difficult,” said MDA National Manager, Consumer Engagement & Cause Partnerships, Cindy Clark “But we can help change that by providing them with an opportunity to experience virtual MDA Summer Camp
where barriers don’t exist – none of which would be possible without support from partners like Gordon Food Service and its generous customers and employees.”
Since first teaming up with MDA in 2019, Gordon Food Service and its customers have raised more than $36,000 in support of MDA’s shared mission to fund research, care, and advocacy for families living with neuromuscular diseases in our community.
To learn more about the MDA Summer Camp program and how to get involved, visit mda.org/services/mda-summer-camp.
About Muscular Dystrophy Association For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through
innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures.
Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases.
MDA’s MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient- reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation’s top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers.
MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA’s COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19 . For more information, visit mda.org