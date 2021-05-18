Since first teaming up with MDA in 2019, Gordon Food Service and its customers have raised more than $36,000 in support of MDA’s shared mission to fund research, care, and advocacy for families living with neuromuscular diseases in our community.

To learn more about the MDA Summer Camp program and how to get involved, visit mda.org/services/mda-summer-camp.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through

innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures.

Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases.

MDA’s MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient- reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation’s top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers.

MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA’s COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19 . For more information, visit mda.org