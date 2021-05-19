The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight lane closures on I-94 westbound between mile marker 7 and 3 from approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 26. These lane closures will be in place to change the current work zone lane configuration on westbound I-94.

The overnight lane closures will be one left lane beginning at 8 p.m., two left lanes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and three left lanes from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The new lane configuration for westbound I-94 beginning the morning of May 26 will have two lanes of traffic to the right of the work zone and two lanes to the left of the work zone. Motorists planning to use the Kennedy Ave exit will need to be in the two right lanes. The left-most lane will cross over the median and utilize the shoulder of eastbound I-94.

Four lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction, and the eastbound I-94 lane configuration will remain unchanged. This is phase two of a bridge deck overlay and repair project that will be ongoing through October, 2021.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. The current back-up schedule for this work is to have lane closures the evening of Wednesday, May 26 through the morning of Thursday, May 27, with the new lane configuration in place after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.