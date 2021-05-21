Last night at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police Lowell Post was contacted by Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, that they had received a walk-in gunshot victim. Troopers, as well as detectives with the Lowell Criminal Investigations Division, responded to the hospital and were able to speak to the individuals involved. Preliminary investigation shows that during the early evening hours, an altercation between several individuals took place somewhere in Portage. As one group left the area and was driving westbound on I-80/94, a red passenger car opened fire with a handgun at the victim’s vehicle. An 18-year-old seated in the rear of the vehicle sustained a serious injury as a result of the gunfire. That victim was treated at the hospital and their current condition is not known. If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division located at the Lowell Post at 219-696-6242.