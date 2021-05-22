A drive-by shooting occurred in Michigan City on Thursday afternoon that left one person dead and another injured. The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on Thursday afternoon at 1:36pm regarding a person who was struck by gunfire in the 200 block of North Calumet Ave. Multiple officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 1 quickly responded to the scene and learned that a 23-year-old male and a 21-year-old male, both Michigan City residents, had been shot and were transported to Franciscan Health. Officers responding to the scene located a vehicle transporting one of the victims and assisted with escorting them to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed both victims were outside a residence in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Ave. when an SUV began to drive past them. A person riding in the SUV discharged a firearm at both victims multiple times. Both victims were hit by gunfire before the SUV fled the area.

At the time of the press release, the 23-year-old male victim was reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The 21-year-old male was identified as Tyrese Morris-Cross, suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and was flown from Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana for advanced medical treatment and later died from his injuries while at Memorial Hospital.

Officers and Detectives discovered there were multiple crime scenes and collected multiple pieces of evidence. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify a suspect or suspects, search for video surveillance and collect additional evidence.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Corporal Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1086 or at [email protected]

MCPD would also like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. MCPD says you can always request to remain anonymous.