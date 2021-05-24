The 2021 Lubeznik Arts Festival (LAF) will take place August 21 and 22 in Michigan City, Indiana. This popular festival held by Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is currently in its 40th year. LAF is one of the highlights of summer in Northwest Indiana. It takes place on LCA’s grounds to connect festivalgoers to the organization’s dynamic programming and exhibitions. LCA’s summer blockbuster Bramson / Indiana / Lake will show works by Phyllis Bramson, Robert Indiana and Mayumi Lake.

We select individual fine artists and fine crafters through a jury process. Additionally, LCA’s galleries will be available for use by regional galleries or artists that represent the best in emerging contemporary art. We anticipate 85 exhibitors in total. LAF is extensively marketed via social media, radio, TV, print and promotional signage.

Our 2021 call for artists is open! If you’re a contemporary artist or artisan who’d like to participate in this year’s art festival, apply on Zapplication today.

