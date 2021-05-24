THE LAPORTE ECONOMIC ADVANCEMENT PARTNERSHIP IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE CENTER OF WORKFORCE INNOVATIONS AND WORKONE PRESENT Ready 2 Work Job Hiring Event!

Let us help you find the perfect position for you at Alexandria Moulding, American Licorice Company, American Renolit, Blue Chip Casino, E-Pak Machinery, Inc., Fiberbond, Indiana Dept. of Transportation, La Porte County Family YMCA, Northwest Health, Sodexo, WeConnect, and more! Pre-Register at https://tinyurl.com/2tvcac4c and sign in upon arrival for a chance to win a $200 Visa Gift Card! MAY 26,2021|3PM -6PM LA PORTE CIVIC AUDITORIUM This event is open to the public. LEAP will follow all social distancing guide lines in place at the time of this event.

The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will host the 47th Annual Play Day Golf Outing on July 16 at Beechwood Golf Course, 2222 Woodlawn Drive in La Porte. LEAP will adhere to all social distancing protocols on the day of the event.

The outing will begin with registration at 8:00 a.m. A shotgun start for golfers will begin at 9:00 a.m. Cost to participate is $595 for a team of 4 for LEAP members.

There are many sponsorship opportunities available! A Tee Sponsor is $100 and a Hole Sponsor is $150. More details are available on the registration page.

The golf outing will include several contests that prove to be golfer favorites every year. These contests include: a Hole-in-One Contest, the Longest Drive Contest, the Fastest Hole Contest sponsored by the South Bend International Airport, and a Putting Contest.