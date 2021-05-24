Tomfoolery Productions LLC, in conjunction with the Indiana Ballet Theatre, is pleased to present rock legend M&R Rush as they continue their “Out

of The Basement” 2021 concert tour.

Please join us on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM for an evening of classic rock at the beautiful Central Park Plaza-Northwest Health Amphitheater in downtown Valparaiso, IN. Fundraising Event Indiana Ballet Theatre is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 school and performing company. Your support helps provide programming and outreach for children in underserved areas throughout Lake and Porter Counties.

Ticket Availability Tickets for this event are priced at only $10 and can be purchased at:

www.tomfooleryfunclub.com

This is a 21+ event. A cash bar will be available.

For more information: