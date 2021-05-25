State Road 2 to be closed at Heavilin Rd

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 2 between Danvers Pkwy and the bridge over Salt Creek beginning Tuesday, June 1.

The road will be closed to construct a roundabout at State Road 2 and Heavilin Rd/C.R. N 50 W and to complete a bridge deck overlay project on the bridge over Salt Creek.

Work will be ongoing through late September, 2021. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 8, State Road 49 and U.S. 30.

State Road 2 is currently closed at Hayes Leonard Rd for a road widening project. This project will be completed and the road reopened in this location prior to the start of the roundabout project at Heavilin Rd. The projects were not done simultaneously so that access to the properties between them could be maintained.

State Road 49 to have lane closures south of Toll Road

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 49 between U.S. 6 and the Indiana Toll Rd beginning Tuesday, June 1.

The road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for a bridge deck overlay project on the bridge over C.R. E 900 N. A bridge deck overlay is a protective treatment done to extend the life of a bridge deck. Learn more about this treatment on our Facebook page here.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

Intersection of State Road 130 and 600 N to be widened

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an intersection improvement/widening project for State Road 130 at C.R. W 600 N.

Phase one will begin on Tuesday, June 1, with work taking place on the north side of State Road 130. C.R. W 600 N will be closed between State Road 130 and Cinnamon Teal Ct to facilitate this work through mid-June. The detour is to take C.R. N 625 W.

Work will occur on the south side of State Road 130 during phase two. This project will be ongoing through late-July, 2021.

