Spend the weekend of June 5-6 on the water with family and friends. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters. Check the DNR Calendar for fishing events happening near you.

Want to hit the water, but don’t have a boat?

Rent one. You can find outfitters along rivers and lakes around the state. Several DNR properties offer rental opportunities, including Potato Creek State Park, Monroe Lake, and Deam Lake, to name a few. Connecting with family and friends on a boat is a great way to disconnect from the worries of the day. Don’t forget your life jacket and fishing pole – you just might catch some fish, some sunshine, and some memories.