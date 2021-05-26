In observance of Memorial Day, the South Shore Line will operate a weekend/holiday train schedule on Monday, May 31, 2021.

South Shore ticket offices will also observe holiday hours on May 31, with the Millennium Station ticket office open from 9:35 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other ticket offices will be closed.

Please note bike-rack equipped train cars will be available on select weekend/holiday trains from May 29-31. To learn more about Bikes on Trains, including a list of available bike trains, please visit https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/plan-your-trip/bikes-on-trains.