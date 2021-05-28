The City of La Porte will be hosting its first-ever LakeFest this summer, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.

Running July 30 through August 1, the festival boasts three days of music, art, food and fun for the whole family on La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Dermody said this event is the perfect opportunity to showcase the city’s lakes and natural resources, as well as show neighboring communities what it means to be ‘Livin’ the Lake Life’ in the City of La Porte.

“We could not be more excited to bring this festival to the residents of our city and beyond,” Dermody said. “With our recent rebranding, the timing could not be more perfect to highlight what makes our community special. Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber and his planning committee have done an outstanding job pulling this together, and we cannot wait for what will no doubt be the best weekend of the summer.”

The main event, AquaX Jet Ski races, will take place on both Saturday and Sunday that weekend on Stone Lake. Other attractions will include concerts, activities for kids, markets, fireworks and more. All details, including performers, schedules and sponsors, will be announced soon. For more information, visit laportelakefest.com.