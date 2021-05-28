Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-14 to extend the public health emergency. Continuation of the public health emergency allows certain individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and allows the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

He also signed Executive Order 21-15 to adjust and lift other requirements beginning June 1. The Executive Order changes include:

Removing the mask mandate while in state facilities, except for anyone inside any these state government congregate facilities – the state prisons, state hospitals, Indiana Veterans Home and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics.

Continuing the face covering requirement inside Indiana schools through June 30. Face coverings are not required outdoors on school grounds.

Starting July 1, local school boards will determine what measures or restrictions are needed in their local schools regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Directing Hoosiers to follow the CDC guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people regarding mask wearing and other protective measures.

Waiving any penalties or interest payments accrued on state income taxes on unemployment wages that must be paid due to HEA 1436.

All directives in executive orders which have continued throughout the public health emergency will be rescinded and cease on June 30. Should the public health emergency continue past June 30, a new executive order would expressly set forth a set of directives that would support the state’s vaccination program and provide financial assistance for health and welfare programs.

