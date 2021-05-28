Fire Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and County’s Fire Investigation Strike Team was requested

to the scene after a suspicious fire started in a vacant mobile home in Whispering Sands Mobile Home Park located

at 13 West U.S. Highway 6 on Vail Drive early Thursday morning at approximately 1 o’clock.

Firefighters were called after a fire broke out in a manufactured mobile home where local residents stated it had

been vacant for some time. Neighboring residents evacuated from their residents as a safety precaution as the fire

was beginning to spread to nearby trailers from the intense heat.

First responders arriving on scene advised of a fully involved structure fire and began helping to clear residents

from nearby homes. Fire Chief Brian Duncan called for a Tanker Plan 1; as water resources were needed to cool the

fire scene as no hydrants were present in the immediate area.

Fire Crews took an aggressive interior attack, knocking the fire down quickly and prevented another residence from

catching fire nearby – minimal exterior damage to a nearby mobile home. Fire Chief Duncan requested for fire

investigators from the Fire Investigation Strike Team and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office due to the

evidence of the fire being started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation in conjunction with Liberty Fire and the Fire Investigators to

determine the cause.

Fire Chief Duncan reports no injuries resulted from the early morning fire.

Liberty encourages area residents to join their local fire department as more than 80% of the Porter County is

protected by Volunteers.