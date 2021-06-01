On May 29th, 2021 at approximately 10:22 P.M., Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the 200 block of Columbia St. to shots fired and a vehicle being struck by the gun fire. No one was reported injured as a result of this incident. Officers canvased the area for evidence and located numerous spent ammunition cartridges laying on the pavement.

Witnesses were interviewed at the scene by officers to gather more information regarding this incident. Officers learned a residence and a dark colored passenger vehicle traveling in the 200 block of Columbia St. had been struck by the gunfire. Three people were observed in the vicinity when the shots were fired at the vehicle. Through their investigation, officers learned of additional damage in the 200 Block of Columbia St. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence that was collected.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Corporal Marty Corley at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1073.

Other responding emergency units were from the Michigan City Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Shift 3, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

