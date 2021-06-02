The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a bridge deck overlay project for I-80/94 from the Illinois State Line to Indianapolis Blvd beginning Friday, June 4. Work will start on the eastbound lanes, with four lanes remaining open during daytime hours through the life of the project. Overnight lane closures will be utilized to set up or reconfigure the work zone lane configuration approximately every seven days beginning overnight on June 4. Work on the eastbound lanes will be ongoing for approximately four weeks. Motorists should be prepared for lane shifts and changing traffic configurations in the area. During phase one, traffic will be shifted toward the median with work taking place to the right of traffic. Phase two will see the four lanes split with the work zone in the middle. Traffic will be shifted toward the shoulder with the work zone on the left for the third and final phase. The ramps from eastbound I-80/94 to Calumet Ave, Calumet Ave to eastbound I-80/94, and eastbound I-80/94 to Indianapolis Blvd will be closed while work occurs on the eastbound lanes. Motorists on I-80/94 eastbound can continue to Kennedy Ave and use the ramps to turn around and use westbound I-80/94 to get to Indianapolis Blvd or Calumet Ave. Motorists on Calumet Ave can use U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 to get to eastbound I-80/94. Due to traffic congestion concerns, the ramp from Torrence Ave in Illinois to eastbound I-80/94 will also be closed during this timeframe. The detour will follow I-80/94 westbound, 394 southbound, U.S. 30 eastbound, and U.S. 41 northbound. After work on the eastbound lanes is complete, work will shift to the westbound lanes. INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.