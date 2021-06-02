Coming up on June 8th, the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) will be hosting a special “Network & Chill” event at the beautiful White Oak Farm Venue in Michigan City. Combined with this event will be the association’s annual Alumni Mixer, which brings together many past Influential Women award recipients.

Representatives from many prominent companies will be in attendance, as well as women proven to be true game changers in their industries.

This event is free to attend for NWIIWA members and influential alumni and $25 for nonmembers. There will be d’oeuvres and drinks, and a breakout session is scheduled for the Influential Women Alumni.

The Network & Chill event will be held on June 8, from 4PM to 6PM. Appropriate social distancing protocols will be maintained in accordance with local regulations.