TEAM WIMS out live! June 19th 11a-1p!
Set in Chesterton’s beautiful Thomas Centennial Park, the Sixth Annual Corkscrew & Brew will gather local wineries and breweries for this summer, tasting. This event is a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and Thomas Centennial Park.
Set in Chesterton’s beautiful Thomas Centennial Park, the Sixth Annual Corkscrew & Brew will gather local wineries and breweries for this summer, tasting. This event is a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and Thomas Centennial Park.
Confirmed Vendors:
10-56 Brewing Co
Aftermath Winery & Cidery
Chesterton Brewery
Four Fathers Brewing
Ironwood Brewing Co.
MashCraft Brewing Company
Misbeehavin’ Meads
Revolution Brewing
Running Vines Winery
Shoreline Brewery
Studebaker Brewing Co.
The Devil’s Trumpet Brewing Co.
Wildrose Brewing
Zorn Brew Works
more to be announced….
Tickets: $40 general admission/$10 designated driver
21+ EVENT State ID required for entrance.
If you have any questions, message the Duneland Chamber or call (219) 926-5513