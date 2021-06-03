TEAM WIMS out live! June 19th 11a-1p!

Set in Chesterton’s beautiful Thomas Centennial Park, the Sixth Annual Corkscrew & Brew will gather local wineries and breweries for this summer, tasting. This event is a fundraiser for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and Thomas Centennial Park.

Confirmed Vendors:

10-56 Brewing Co

Aftermath Winery & Cidery

Chesterton Brewery

Four Fathers Brewing

Ironwood Brewing Co.

MashCraft Brewing Company

Misbeehavin’ Meads

Revolution Brewing

Running Vines Winery

Shoreline Brewery

Studebaker Brewing Co.

The Devil’s Trumpet Brewing Co.

Wildrose Brewing

Zorn Brew Works

more to be announced….

Tickets: $40 general admission/$10 designated driver

21+ EVENT State ID required for entrance.

If you have any questions, message the Duneland Chamber or call (219) 926-5513