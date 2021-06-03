Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, Michigan City, Indiana kicks off the Salvation Army of Michigan City’s 6th annual Donut Eating Contest with a $50,000 check presentation on Friday, June 4 at 9:30 a.m. in the Fremont Room at Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City.
The National Donut Day fundraiser featuring municipal, corporate, non-profit and school leaders vying for top honors in the donut-eating competition follows at 10 a.m. The Blue Chip Casino donation will go to The Salvation Army of Michigan City’s general operations fund. “The Salvation Army of Michigan City will play an important role in bringing back in-person social service programs as local residents in need begin to
transition from pandemic restrictions,” says Brenda Temple, Blue Chip Vice President and General Manager. “We are pleased to offer our support.”
“It has been a roller coaster during this pandemic year,” says Major Becky Simmons, The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “The Salvation Army has stayed on the front lines each and every day to provide food, emergency aid for rent and utilities and emotional and spiritual care. Blue Chip’s donation will help us to continue to provide vital assistance to the community.”
The donut tradition dates back to World War I when The Salvation Army delivered spiritual care and comfort items, including homemade donuts, to American soldiers on the front lines. National Donut Day began during the Great Depression as a way to raise funds and bring awareness to The Salvation Army’s social service programs, according to Simmons.
Competing in the Donut Eating Contest this year are defending champion Jenilee Haynes Peterson; Amber Terry, Goodwill/We Connect; Andrew Hahn, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office; Chris Oliver, Infinite Painting and Design; Darryl Duncan, Blue Chip Casino; Jalen Boney, Economic Development Corporation Michigan City; Josh Malone, Principal at Krueger Middle School; Randall Hallett, Michigan City Fire Department; Mike
Oberle, Michigan City Police Department and Nate Fisher, Williams Systems. Katie Easton of the Michigan City Chamber and Mike Hacket of Harbour Trust will emcee this year’s contest.
The community is encouraged to come out and watch the Donut Eating Contest. The room will accommodate social distancing and masks will be optional, but encouraged. With a $10 donation to The Salvation Army, the public can purchase a vote to support individual contestants. Votes will be available for purchase at the door for those attending or can be purchased online at http://salarmy.us/MCDonuts21