Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, Michigan City, Indiana kicks off the Salvation Army of Michigan City’s 6th annual Donut Eating Contest with a $50,000 check presentation on Friday, June 4 at 9:30 a.m. in the Fremont Room at Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City.

The National Donut Day fundraiser featuring municipal, corporate, non-profit and school leaders vying for top honors in the donut-eating competition follows at 10 a.m. The Blue Chip Casino donation will go to The Salvation Army of Michigan City’s general operations fund. “The Salvation Army of Michigan City will play an important role in bringing back in-person social service programs as local residents in need begin to

transition from pandemic restrictions,” says Brenda Temple, Blue Chip Vice President and General Manager. “We are pleased to offer our support.”

“It has been a roller coaster during this pandemic year,” says Major Becky Simmons, The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “The Salvation Army has stayed on the front lines each and every day to provide food, emergency aid for rent and utilities and emotional and spiritual care. Blue Chip’s donation will help us to continue to provide vital assistance to the community.”