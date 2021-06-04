The June 15th deadline for entries is quickly approaching for the Annual LaPorte 4th of July Parade brought to you by The Kiwanis Club of LaPorte. “Applications have been coming in, nicely” says Joy Zigler, parade co-chair, “but the 15th is approaching fast. Also, we know there is a lot of creativity in this community and would love to see lots of great floats.” As is typical when the parade occurs on a Sunday, start time is scheduled for 1pm, CDT. Kiwanis Club President, Drummond Osborn, says this year’s parade day will be a mix of the old and new. “The Annual Run for Riley 5k is once again scheduled to run along the parade route. Start time is 10:30, with half of the proceeds directed to support the work at Riley’s Children’s Hospital. New this year is the Kiwanis Kids Korner, at Plaza 618, with free pre-parade fun and activities for kids. We’ve also created a new March Toward Success Scholarship for marching band members.” For Applications or information visit www.kiwaniscluboflaporte.org To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte, and its work in the community, visit the Club’s website or call Drummond Osborn at 362-8567.