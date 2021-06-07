The Dino Encounters Show at Laporte County Fair! Travel back in time 65 million years to the Cretaceous period! Audiences will be introduced to and learn about five different dinosaurs that were all found in North America. Through the use of audience participation, realistic dinosaur puppets, music, humor and special effects, Dino Encounters teaches audiences about geological time periods, species adaptation, prehistoric environments, the scientific method, and much more! Audiences will get to meet and interact with several life size, realistic Dinosaur puppets. Feel free to check out their website at www.dinoencounters.com

There will be three shows daily at 11:00am, 3:00pm, and 6:00pm!

A hands-on area and merchandise will also be available throughout the day.