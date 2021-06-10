A semi-tractor trailer rollover in Burns Harbor blocked both lanes of eastbound U.S. Highway 20 late Tuesday morning and afternoon, the Town of Chesterton is reporting.

The semi operator was exiting eastbound I-94, apparently at too high a speed, when his rig overturned and came to rest across both lanes of eastbound U.S. 20. For around an hour, eastbound U.S. 20 was impassable. Eventually, first-responders opened the shoulder and motorists were able to “creep by.”

Eastbound U.S. 20 was fully re-opened nearly three hours after the accident .