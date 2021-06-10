This morning (06/10/21) at 12:05 AM, Deputy Alex Clemons was traveling westbound on US 20 near CR 200 East. He began to travel behind a passenger vehicle that did not have a license plate affixed to the rear. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of US 20 and Fail Road.

The driver could not produce a form of identification but provided a name and date of birth. Deputy Clemons attempted to confirm the driver’s identity through a computer check, however, was unable to do so.

Deputies continued to investigate and positively identified the driver as Christian I. ROBINSON-TYLER (33 YOA) of East Chicago, Indiana. Deputy Clemons determined that ROBINSON-TYLER’S drivers license was suspended and learned that he was a wanted person by the Lake County (IN) Sheriff’s Department.

ROBINSON-TYLER was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). He was arrested for the following offenses:

• Identity Deception, L6 Felony • Driving While Suspended (Prior), Class A Misdemeanor • Wanted Person, Hold for Lake County

ROBINSON-TYLER remains housed in the LCJ and will eventually be extradited to Lake County.

Assisting: Sergeant James D. Arnold and Deputy Austin Wells