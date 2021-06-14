Northbound State Road 49 to be one lane near I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for bridge work on State Road 49 northbound on Thursday, June 17 between Indian Boundary Rd and I-94.

Work will be conducted under the bridge, but the right lane of State Road 49 will need to be closed to safely access the area. The lane closure will be in place from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The ramps from northbound State Road 49 to I-94 will remain open.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

State Road 4 reduced to one lane west of Fish Lake

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 4 between Taylor Rd and C.R. S 700 E beginning on or after Monday, June 21.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane for a bridge deck overlay project through late August. Temporary traffic signals will be installed on each side of the bridge to direct traffic. A bridge deck overlay is a protective treatment done to extend the life of a bridge deck. Learn more about this treatment on our Facebook page here.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal in this location. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.